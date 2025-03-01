Wilfred Ndidi News: Lone attacking bright spot

Ndidi registered three shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Thursday's 2-0 loss versus West Ham United.

Despite being a defensive midfielder, Ndidi was Leicester City's best attacking threat in their 2-0 loss to West Ham. In 90 minutes, he won the most duels in the match with three, completed his only dribble attempt, put one of his four shots on target, and made three passes into the final third. Ndidi has four assists in 18 Premier League starts this season, but has not registered a goal contribution since September 28. He will look to get back on track on March 9 against Chelsea.