Wilfred Ndidi News: Strong performance in loss

Ndidi generated three shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Thursday's 2-0 loss to West Ham United.

Ndidi played a stellar match Thursday despite the loss. The 28-year-old midfielder was all over the pitch, attempting three tackles (one successful), winning 12 duels and six aerial battles, while making two interceptions and clearing the ball three times. Ndidi is goalless on the year thus far, but has bagged four assists, proving he is not just a threat on the defensive end.