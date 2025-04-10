Wilfred Ndidi News: Works hard in defense

Ndidi recorded one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 3-0 loss against Newcastle United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 14th minute.

Ndidi was not able to spark much attacking threat for Leicester against Newcastle, but he did put in a solid defensive shift. In 90 minutes played, the midfielder won both of his tackles, made three interceptions, and ten recoveries. His efforts were not enough to prevent a 3-0 defeat, but Ndidi remains a key cog in Leicester's midfield.