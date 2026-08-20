Wilfried Gnonto Injury: Out against Nottingham Forest

Gnonto is ruled out for Saturday's season opener against Nottingham Forest with a hamstring issue, according to coach Daniel Farke. "Willy Gnonto will miss this game [hamstring]."

Gnonto had already been sidelined for the final preseason match against Augsburg after picking up the injury against Manchester United, and his continued absence now confirms he won't be ready for the start of the competitive campaign. He played a rotational role in Leeds' attack last season, contributing one assist across 23 Premier League appearances, and his recovery timeline should become clearer as the club continues managing the injury in the coming weeks.