Wilfried Gnonto headshot

Wilfried Gnonto Injury: Suffers hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Gnonto is still supporting the team from the sidelines Saturday against FC Augsburg, having picked up a hamstring issue against Manchester United on Wednesday, with no timeline yet given for his return, according to the club.

Gnonto finished last season with one assist across 23 Premier League appearances, playing a rotational role in Leeds' attack. His absence from this final preseason tune up is a concerning way to head into the season opener, and further clarity on his recovery timeline should emerge as Leeds manages his injury.

Wilfried Gnonto
Leeds United
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