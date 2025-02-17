Wilfried Singo Injury: Available Tuesday
Singo (hamstring) is available for Tuesday's trip to Benfica, according to coach Adi Hutter.
Singo has been on the sideline for three weeks with a hamstring injury, and is ready for some sort of role Tuesday. It's unclear if the defender will be fit enough for the starting XI, but he should be in line for some sort of role. Singo is a mainstay in the starting XI whenever fit.
