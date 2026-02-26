Wilfried Singo News: Dishes out helper versus Juventus

Singo (hamstring) assisted once to go with two clearances and one chance created in 17 minutes in Wednesday's 3-2 loss against Juventus.

Singo came in very late after dealing with a muscular problem and contributed to the qualification-sealing goal with a square ball for Baris Yilmaz on a counter, recording his first assist in the competition. He lost prominence because of his injury woes, appearing in five bouts (three starts) and notching three chances created, six crosses and 10 interceptions.