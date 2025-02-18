Wilfried Singo News: Starting Tuesday

Singo (hamstring) is on the bench for Tuesday's match against Benfica.

Singo has returned to the team sheet for the club's second leg of their UCL knockout playoff match, seeing a spot in the starting XI immediately. This is a massive return for the club, as he missed six games due to the injury and is a regular starter when fit. That said, he should see the start moving forward, starting in 19 of his 22 appearances.