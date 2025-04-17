Wilfried Zaha Injury: Back in full training
Zaha (hand) was back in full team training Thursday, according to Will Palaszczuk.
Zaha looks to be following his planned progression into team training after clearing his 10-day post-operation evaluation, with the forward seeing a return to team training. This is huge news for the club, as he should be fit soon. That said, he will likely be an option to face San Diego on Saturday, hopefully seeing his regular starting spot immediately.
