Wilfried Zaha Injury: Dealing with injury

Zaha is nursing a lower body injury and is questionable for the weekend's meeting with Nashville, according to the MLS injury report.

Zaha's injury is a huge concern for a team that relies on his speed and agility on the left wing. Liel Abada could be the next man up if Zaha can't play. Zaha's production has been inconsistent this season, but he still has two goals and one assist over eight league appearances and retains the potential to make an impact when he returns to full fitness.