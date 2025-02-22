Fantasy Soccer
Wilfried Zaha headshot

Wilfried Zaha Injury: Likely to miss opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Zaha is expected to miss Saturday's match against Seattle due to his wife expecting their child, according to Brian Maurer and Jorge Gonzales of Top Bin 90.

Zaha seems to be out for the opener after all the talk around him being featured in their opener, as his wife is expecting. This will be a blow to the squad, as he was expected to hold a bigger role for the club. Kerwin Vargas will be his likely replacement.

