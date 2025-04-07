Wilfried Zaha Injury: To undergo hand surgery

Zaha is set to undergo hang surgery, leaving hum unlikely for Saturday's match against Montreal, the player announced via Snapchat, per Topbin90.

Zaha looks to be a worry for the next week or two, as the forward will undergo surgery on his hand. Luckily, this isn't a spot of concern in soccer, likely not missing much time and playing with some sort of cast as soon as possible. This will be something to monitor if it forces him out Saturday, with the forward having yet to miss a start since the season opener. Liel Abada and and Kerwin Vargas are possible replacements while out.