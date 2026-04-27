Wilfried Zaha Injury: Trains Monday

Zaha (lower body) trained full ahead of Tuesday's US Open Cup match against Atlanta, according to Will Palaszczuk.

Zaha looks to be nearing a return, a potential option to face Atlanta, as the winger has been able to join his teammates for training. If fully fit, he will be expected to earn a starting role, notching two goals and an assist in eight appearances. He is a prolific player with his movement and chance creating, so his return is a major boost.