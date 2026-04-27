Wilfried Zaha headshot

Wilfried Zaha Injury: Trains Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Zaha (lower body) trained full ahead of Tuesday's US Open Cup match against Atlanta, according to Will Palaszczuk.

Zaha looks to be nearing a return, a potential option to face Atlanta, as the winger has been able to join his teammates for training. If fully fit, he will be expected to earn a starting role, notching two goals and an assist in eight appearances. He is a prolific player with his movement and chance creating, so his return is a major boost.

Wilfried Zaha
Charlotte FC
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