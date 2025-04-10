Wilfried Zaha Injury: Trains outside
Zaha (hand) was involved in training outdoors Thursday, according to Will Palaszczuk.
Zaha is seeing the update he needed to play Saturday, with the forward returning to the outdoor pitch for training. He was participating with tape on his surgically repaired thumb, appearing to be pin a good enough spot to play with some protective gear over the injury. He will hope to now be an option when the club takes the field Saturday.
