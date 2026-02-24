Wilfried Zaha News: Credited with assist in draw

Zaha assisted once to go with zero corners and three chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus St. Louis City SC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 71st minute.

Zaha's vision is a plus at the MLS level, and he delivered an impressive through ball that allowed Pep Biel to score a late equalizer for Charlotte. He registered 15 goal contributions for Charlotte in 2025, with 10 goals and five assists, and he figures to be a key player once again. He was heavily involved in this season opener.