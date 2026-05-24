Wilfried Zaha News: Done with Charlotte

Zaha will depart Charlotte at the end of his loan and rejoin Galatasaray, according to his club.

Zaha has ended his time in MLS play, as the May 23rd match against the Revs will mark his final appearance, heading back to Turkey. This is a major loss for the club, as they will have to find a new regular starter on the left of the attack due to his departure. He ends his time playing nearly a season and a half with the club, recording 13 goals and six assists in 46 appearances.