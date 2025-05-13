Wilfried Zaha News: Fouled six times in loss
Zaha took three shots (one on target), drew six fouls, and committed five fouls in Saturday's 2-1 loss at Nashville.
Zaha was very active throughout the match as indicated by the uptick in foul activity on both ends, but he was unable to impact the scoresheet. He remains a key ingredient to the Charlotte FC attack, and he'll look to bounce back in Wednesday's road clash at Orlando City.
