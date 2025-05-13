Fantasy Soccer
Wilfried Zaha

Wilfried Zaha News: Fouled six times in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Zaha took three shots (one on target), drew six fouls, and committed five fouls in Saturday's 2-1 loss at Nashville.

Zaha was very active throughout the match as indicated by the uptick in foul activity on both ends, but he was unable to impact the scoresheet. He remains a key ingredient to the Charlotte FC attack, and he'll look to bounce back in Wednesday's road clash at Orlando City.

Wilfried Zaha
Charlotte FC
