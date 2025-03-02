Wilfried Zaha News: Goal contribution double

Zaha scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one corner in Saturday's 2-0 win against Atlanta United.

Zaha had a great opening match with his new club, scoring a goal in the 54th minute while adding an assist in the 49th minute. This comes after seeing the start and a full 90 minutes of play, although he was less active outside of his goal contributions. He looks likely to see a decent amount of action this season after starting off with an assist and goal in his debut.