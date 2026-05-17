Wilfried Zaha headshot

Wilfried Zaha News: Nets opener on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Zaha scored one goal to go with six shots (two on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-1 win over Toronto FC.

Zaha controlled Kerwin Vargas' cross at the far post and scored the opener in the 19th minute. In the 38th minute, Zaha missed a good chance by shooting straight at the keeper. This was his first goal since early April, bringing his season's goal tally to three.

Wilfried Zaha
Charlotte FC
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