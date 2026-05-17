Wilfried Zaha News: Nets opener on Saturday

Zaha scored one goal to go with six shots (two on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-1 win over Toronto FC.

Zaha controlled Kerwin Vargas' cross at the far post and scored the opener in the 19th minute. In the 38th minute, Zaha missed a good chance by shooting straight at the keeper. This was his first goal since early April, bringing his season's goal tally to three.