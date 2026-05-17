Wilfried Zaha News: Nets opener on Saturday
Zaha scored one goal to go with six shots (two on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-1 win over Toronto FC.
Zaha controlled Kerwin Vargas' cross at the far post and scored the opener in the 19th minute. In the 38th minute, Zaha missed a good chance by shooting straight at the keeper. This was his first goal since early April, bringing his season's goal tally to three.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wilfried Zaha See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wilfried Zaha See More