Wilfried Zaha News: Opens his season account

Zaha scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 6-1 victory versus New York Red Bulls.

Zaha was heavily involved in attack, leading his side in both shots and chances created with three of each. The winger finally broke his scoring duck after attempting nine shots across the opening four games, while also showing his defensive commitment with three tackles won, a notable improvement on his two attempted tackles across the first four games.