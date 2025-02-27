Fantasy Soccer
Wilfried Zaha News: Returns to team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Zaha (not injury related) is back with Charlotte, ahead of Saturday's clash with Atlanta, the club announced.

Zaha missed the season opener due to the birth of his child and is now back with the team. The striker should be in contention for the starting XI for Saturday's match against Atlanta. Zaha should complement Patrick Agyemang and Pep Biel in what should be an impressive Charlotte attack.

Wilfried Zaha
Charlotte FC
