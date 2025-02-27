Wilfried Zaha News: Returns to team
Zaha (not injury related) is back with Charlotte, ahead of Saturday's clash with Atlanta, the club announced.
Zaha missed the season opener due to the birth of his child and is now back with the team. The striker should be in contention for the starting XI for Saturday's match against Atlanta. Zaha should complement Patrick Agyemang and Pep Biel in what should be an impressive Charlotte attack.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now