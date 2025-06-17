Wilfried Zaha News: Scores in loss

Zaha scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Philadelphia Union. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 33rd minute.

Zaha recorded the lone goal for Charlotte on Saturday for his fifth of the season. He has not met his expectations since moving to MLS with just five goals and two assists in 16 league appearances, as he is only averaging less than two shots per contest.