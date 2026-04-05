Wilfried Zaha News: Set for suspension
Zaha has picked up his fifth yellow card of the season and will serve a suspension on Saturday vs Nashville.
Zaha has already seen five yellow cards in just six MLS appearances, forcing him to serve an early season suspension. He's netted two goals for Charlotte with one assist, recording 15 shots and eight chances created. His absence will likely give Kervin Vargas a chance to start in the attack against Nashville on Saturday.
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