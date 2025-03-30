Wilfried Zaha News: Silent against Colorado

Zaha had one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 loss against Colorado Rapids. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 54th minute.

Zaha didn't have a very productive outing on Saturday once again and his dribbling activity didn't lead to a great output. He registered one shot and created one chance in the game but hasn't recorded a goal contribution since his MLS debut, leaving him without one in four straight matches. He will look to be more effective on Saturday against Nashville.