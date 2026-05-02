Wilfried Zaha News: Starting against New England

Zaha (lower body) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's matchup against New England Revolution.

Zaha achieved a full recovery after resuming training sessions early in the week. Before missing one MLS match due to his physical problem, the experienced winger scored two goals and one assist during the 2026 season. However, he was held off the score sheet in each of his last two appearances. He's now expected to retain the left-wing spot over Tyger Smalls.