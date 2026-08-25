Will Cleary News: Scores first season goal

Cleary scored a goal off his lone shot and made one clearance during Saturday's 3-1 win over D.C. United.

Cleary was a non-factor from a fantasy perspective until the 66th minute, with an almost empty stat sheet, and then everything changed when he headed home a corner kick from the right to give Charlotte their first lead of the game. This was the first goal of the season for the right-back, who started in the last two matches but is still far from being consolidated as the first choice. As goals are not expected from him every game, he'll need to rack up more peripheral numbers to deserve any serious fantasy consideration.