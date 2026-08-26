Will Dennis News: Joins MK Dons

Dennis has joined MK Dons from Bournemouth on a permanent transfer, the club announced.

Dennis leaves Bournemouth after developing through the club's academy and gaining extensive senior experience through loan spells at several clubs, including Kilmarnock and Leyton Orient. The 26-year-old has played across the National League, League One and Scottish Premiership, giving MK Dons an experienced option between the posts. Dennis should compete for regular starts following his permanent move as he looks to establish himself after spending much of his career on loan.