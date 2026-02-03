Dennis has joined Leyton Orient on loan, with the club currently sitting 18th in League One under Richie Wellens. This marks the goalkeeper's sixth loan spell away from Bournemouth after previous stints with Guernsey, Weymouth, Wealdstone, Slough Town and Kilmarnock. During the 2023\/24 season with Kilmarnock, he recorded 18 clean sheets across 44 appearances in all competitions. Dennis has made one senior appearance for Bournemouth in a FA Cup win over Oldham in 2021, and has been named in 41 Premier League matchday squads.