Hughes is looking to be set for some assessment and will be a late call for Sunday's contest after he exited the field early Thursday. The injury of the midfielder is not clear yet, as it was reported he was feeling pain in multiple locations, appearing to be more fatigued than anything. The club is already without Daichi Kamada in the midfield, and Jefferson Lerma is currently serving in the defense due to injuries in that department, likely forcing him back into the midfield, while Jaydee Convot earns the start in the defense if Hughes misses time.