Will Hughes Injury: Illness cleared for Thursday

Hughes (illness) is back available for Thursday's Conference League second leg against Shakhtar Donetsk after recovering from his illness, according to coach Oliver Glasner. "The good news is that Hughes is back"

Hughes missed Sunday's defeat due to the illness, though his absence had a limited impact given that he had gone unused in the previous fixture as well. His return gives manager Oliver Glasner an additional option heading into a crucial European second leg, with Crystal Palace looking to advance in the Conference League.