Will Hughes Injury: Misses out with illness

Hughes was out for Sunday's 3-0 loss to Bournemouth due to an illness, according to Bobby Manzi.

Hughes was missing from Sunday's rough loss, and the reason why is more clear following the game, as he was suffering from an illness. The good news is he should make a quick turnaround and return in the next week, facing Everton on May 10. He went unused in the last contest, so his absence was not a major one for the team sheet.