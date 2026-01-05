Hughes was Palace's most consistent presence in midfield and twice went close to giving them the lead. He worked a neat one-two with Yeremy Pino and sent a low effort just wide late in the first half. In stoppage time before the break, he again arrived from deep and prodded narrowly wide. Hughes attempted four shots, a season high for the midfielder after contributing to 10 shots across 16 games prior to that outing. Hughes was also brilliant in defense, contributing to season highs with five tackles and two interceptions. The midfielder has now started the last four games for the Eagles, and that outing will likely confirm him in that role moving forward.