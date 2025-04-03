Will Hughes News: No longer suspended
Hughes has cleared his suspension and is an option moving forward.
Hughes is back from his two-match ban after sitting out the club's past few outings, with the midfielder clearing the ban after last contest. This leaves him as an option for their next match against Brighton on Saturday. He is a typical starter and will look to see that spot back immediately now that he is an option again.
