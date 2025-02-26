Fantasy Soccer
Will Hughes headshot

Will Hughes News: Suspended for two games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Hughes received his 10th yellow card in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Aston Villa and will be suspended for the next two Premier League matches against Ipswich Town and Southampton.

Hughes is suspended for the next two Premier League matches after receiving his 10th yellow card of the season. He will be eligible to return against Brighton on April 5. Jefferson Lerma is expected to have a larger role in midfield during his absence.

Will Hughes
Crystal Palace
