Will Osula Injury: Missing Wednesday

Osula (undisclosed) is out for Wednesday's Carabao Cup match against West Brom.

Osula has had his injury played down, but is still not being risked for early Carabao Cup action, as the forward was left off the team sheet completely. That said, he could still miss further time as they take an injury cautiously to begin the season, not wanting to risk a further setback. The hope remains that a quick turnaround takes place, as he is set for a starting forward role with the team when fit.