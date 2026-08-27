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Will Osula Injury: Return timeline awaits assessment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 27, 2026

Osula (undisclosed) will miss Saturday's clash against Tottenham and is expected to remain sidelined for at least two weeks as he prepares to see a specialist regarding his injury, according to Lee Ryder.

Osula will miss a second consecutive match after also sitting out Wednesday's Carabao Cup clash against West Brom. The forward is expected to be sidelined for at least two weeks, though a clearer timetable for his return should emerge following his assessment with a specialist. Nick Woltemade is expected to lead the line while Osula remains unavailable.

Will Osula
Newcastle United
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