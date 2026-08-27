Will Osula Injury: Return timeline awaits assessment

Osula (undisclosed) will miss Saturday's clash against Tottenham and is expected to remain sidelined for at least two weeks as he prepares to see a specialist regarding his injury, according to Lee Ryder.

Osula will miss a second consecutive match after also sitting out Wednesday's Carabao Cup clash against West Brom. The forward is expected to be sidelined for at least two weeks, though a clearer timetable for his return should emerge following his assessment with a specialist. Nick Woltemade is expected to lead the line while Osula remains unavailable.