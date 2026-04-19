Will Osula News: Back-to-back on scoresheet
Osula scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 loss to AFC Bournemouth.
Osula made his second consecutive start upfront and has continued to impress despite the team's results, accounting for both of his side's last two goals. The forward has accumulated four shots and created one chance across those two starts.
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