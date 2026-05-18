Will Osula News: Brace on three shots
Osula scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 3-1 win against West Ham United.
Osula took three shots during Sunday's win, putting two on goal, and two in the goal. The forward was good throughout the match and was exceptionally efficient every time he had a sight of goal. It's a brilliant showing and a nice three points in what could have been a tough match against a surging Hammers side.
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