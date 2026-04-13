Will Osula News: Nets in Sunday's loss
Osula scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Crystal Palace.
Osula scored once Sunday, a nice finish on his two shots on goal. The forward made the most of his chances, but it wasn't enough to secure all three points. The forward doesn't get too many chances, but when he does he has some upside. Osula will hope to keep this goalscoring form going in the back half of the campaign.
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