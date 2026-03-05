Will Osula News: Scores late winner

Osula scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Manchester United.

Five minutes on the pitch and Osula made it a night to remember, taking his chance and delivering a stunning finish to seal the three points for Newcastle. It was only his second league goal in a season where starts have been hard to come by, with Nick Woltemade, Yoane Wissa and now Anthony Gordon all competing for his position.