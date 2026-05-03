Will Osula News: Scores opener

Osula scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus Brighton.

Osula gave his side the lead in Saturday's 3-1 win over Brighton, converting Jacob Murphy's low cross from the right with a header at the back post in the first half after Bart Verbruggen failed to command his area, giving the hosts a goal that came against the run of play but proved to be the turning point of the match. The Danish forward was replaced in the second half as coach Eddie Howe made changes to manage the game, finishing with one goal, one key pass and four shots during his time on the pitch. Osula has now scored five Premier League goals this season across 21 appearances and has started four consecutive matches, scoring three times during that span.