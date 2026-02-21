Will Sands headshot

Will Sands Injury: Suffers head injury Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Sands was forced to abandon Saturday's matchup against Nashville due to a head injury, Caleb Pongratz of Prost Soccer reports.

Sands barely had a chance to produce in 45 minutes of play before picking up the issue. He'll need to be assessed during the week, and his status will be a doubt for the upcoming visit to New York Red Bulls. His absence would force the team to a change in the initial lineup, with his substitute Tanner Beason set to take on an increased role in that case.

Will Sands
New England Revolution
