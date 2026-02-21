Will Sands Injury: Suffers head injury Saturday
Sands was forced to abandon Saturday's matchup against Nashville due to a head injury, Caleb Pongratz of Prost Soccer reports.
Sands barely had a chance to produce in 45 minutes of play before picking up the issue. He'll need to be assessed during the week, and his status will be a doubt for the upcoming visit to New York Red Bulls. His absence would force the team to a change in the initial lineup, with his substitute Tanner Beason set to take on an increased role in that case.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Sands See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Sands See More