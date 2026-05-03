Will Sands News: Active at right-back
Sands recorded five crosses (three accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 win over Charlotte FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 51st minute.
Usually a left-back, New England shifted Sands' position to right-back Saturday because the team rendered Ilay Feingold (undisclosed) out. Sands subsequently quadrupled his 2026's tally of accurate crosses from one to four in 10 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Sands See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Sands See More