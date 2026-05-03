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Will Sands News: Active at right-back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Sands recorded five crosses (three accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 win over Charlotte FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 51st minute.

Usually a left-back, New England shifted Sands' position to right-back Saturday because the team rendered Ilay Feingold (undisclosed) out. Sands subsequently quadrupled his 2026's tally of accurate crosses from one to four in 10 appearances.

Will Sands
New England Revolution
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