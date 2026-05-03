Will Sands News: Active at right-back

Sands recorded five crosses (three accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 win over Charlotte FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 51st minute.

Usually a left-back, New England shifted Sands' position to right-back Saturday because the team rendered Ilay Feingold (undisclosed) out. Sands subsequently quadrupled his 2026's tally of accurate crosses from one to four in 10 appearances.