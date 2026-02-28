Will Sands News: In starting squad
Sands (head) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against New York Red Bulls.
Sands was forced off after just 45 minutes in the previous match but has been cleared following evaluation during the week. He retains his place in the lineup for Saturday's clash against New York Red Bulls, avoiding what could have been a forced change in the back line.
