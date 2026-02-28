Will Sands headshot

Will Sands News: In starting squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Sands (head) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against New York Red Bulls.

Sands was forced off after just 45 minutes in the previous match but has been cleared following evaluation during the week. He retains his place in the lineup for Saturday's clash against New York Red Bulls, avoiding what could have been a forced change in the back line.

Will Sands
New England Revolution
