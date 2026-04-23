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Will Sands News: Scores from defense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Sands scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Atlanta United.

Sands would start the comeback for New England on Wednesday, as the defender got on the scoresheet in the 73rd minute. This is a rare goal for the defender, as he has not recorded one in his MLS career until now. That said, he also added two blocks and five clearances in the defense.

Will Sands
New England Revolution
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