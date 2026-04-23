Will Sands News: Scores from defense
Sands scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Atlanta United.
Sands would start the comeback for New England on Wednesday, as the defender got on the scoresheet in the 73rd minute. This is a rare goal for the defender, as he has not recorded one in his MLS career until now. That said, he also added two blocks and five clearances in the defense.
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