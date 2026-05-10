Will Sands News: Unfortunate own goal

Sands registered an own goal, one shot (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Philadelphia Union.

Sands experienced a mixed night in Saturday's 2-1 win over Philadelphia Union, deflecting Milan Iloski's touch past Matt Turner in the first half for an own goal that handed the visitors the lead in an unfortunate moment, before responding after the break with composed defensive work and an accurate cross that helped initiate the buildup leading to Luca Langoni's equalizer. The American left-back made four tackles, one interception and one clearance. Sands has registered one goal across 11 MLS appearances this season, and his ability to recover from the own goal and contribute positively to the comeback underlined his importance to both the defensive and attacking structure of his team.