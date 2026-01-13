Geubbels only made it to the break in Monday's victory in the derby against PSG in the French Cup since he suffered an adductor injury in the first half. The striker will be assessed on Wednesday to know the extend of that injury and to know if he has to miss some time. Geubbels was expected to start against Nantes on Sunday since Jean-Philippe Krasso was just returning from AFCON but given the situation, the Ivoirian could return directly to the starting XI against the Canaries if Geubbels is sidelined.