Willem Geubbels Injury: Taken off due to injury

Geubbels was forced off in the 71st minute of Sunday's match against Paris FC due to an apparent injury, according to Ulysse Hamelin of Foobtall KO.

Geubbels had to leave the match Sunday and is now sitting as questionable heading into the final match day due to an injury. It appears to only be an issue of muscle fatigue at the moment, but the club will do more testing to determine the status of a player who has dealt with injuries all season. He will then be a close call for the season finale against PSG, with Ciro Immobile as a feasile replecement.