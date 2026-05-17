Willem Geubbels News: Available for season finale derby

Geubbels (undisclosed) has been cleared and is available for Sunday's season finale derby against PSG, the club posted.

Geubbels had been forced off in the 71st minute of last weekend's clash against Rennes raising concerns over his fitness, but the positive update confirms he has recovered from what appeared to be muscle fatigue. The forward should be in contention to start against PSG as Paris FC bring the curtain down on their Ligue 1 campaign.