Willem Geubbels News: Left out of squad

Geubbels (coach's decision) wasn't included in the squad for Sunday's clash against Nice due to the choices of new coach Antoine Kombouare, according to L'Equipe.

Geubbels is fully fit and available but was a surprise omission from the matchday squad for Sunday's showdown against Nice as new head coach Antoine Kombouare opted to look elsewhere. The call makes sense in the bigger picture since his impact has been limited this season and the recent arrival of Ciro Immobile is likely to squeeze his role even further, leaving him facing an uphill battle for consistent minutes with the Parisians.